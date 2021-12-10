Schenectady FD holding a recruitment open house Saturday, December 10

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, December 11 the Schenectady Fire Department is holding a recruitment open house at Station 1 (360 Veeder Ave) from 10 a.m. until noon. Information on what it takes to become a Schenectady Firefighter will be presented during the open house.

To become a Schenectady Firefighter you need the following:

  • 60 college credits
  • New York State Paramedic Certification
  • Take and pass the Civil Service Exam
  • Take and pass a Candidate Physical Ability test
  • Pass a medical exam

