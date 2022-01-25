Schenectady family looks for closure in 2019 homicide case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —A family continues to look for answers in a Schenectady homicide. Roscoe Foster was shot to death in 2019, but there have been no arrests. Family and friends vow for answers and some closure.

Roscoe Foster remains close to the hearts of many. The 38-year-old father of five was shot and killed on January 25, 2019, between Linden and Becker streets in Schenectady. Schenectady Police tell News10 that this case remains an active investigation.

“He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and every day we think about him,” said family friend Rod Natalie.

Three years later, family and friends gathered Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary. Roscoe’s son Jesiah says this is a way for them to heal and reflect as they continue to search for answers.

“I think about him every day, and every day it makes me a little sad to know he’s gone,” said Jesiah Foster.

Roscoe’s best friend Rod Natalie remains frustrated that the person responsible still remains out there.

“We’re looking for that phone call, and we want to hear that police have made a step in the right direction.”

Friends and family of Roscoe say there’s not a day that they don’t think about their loved one. They are just looking for justice.

“It’s the hardest thing for me to explain to the kids that their father isn’t coming back. But they understand and we just grieve. We deal and we celebrate the life that we did have with him,” said Jennifer Bacon.

Not far away at the corner of Spruce and State streets is a billboard featuring a picture of Foster offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest.

The billboard reads “Justice for our Dad” and asks anyone with information to call (518) 788-6566 at the Schenectady Police Department.