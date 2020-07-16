Schenectady emergency responders honored, Fire Department recognized

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two members of Schenectady’s Fire Department were selected by local and regional emergency medical services committees to be honored as distinguished providers, the department announced on Thursday.

The first, Ashley Schnore, is a firefighter and paramedic honored with Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year Awards from both the Schenectady County EMS Committee and the Regional Emergency Medical organization of Albany. REMO oversees all emergency medical personnel in Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Columbia, and Greene Counties. A four-year veteran of the department assigned to the 3rd Platoon, Schnore has been a paramedic for five years.

Ashley Schnore. (Schenectady Fire Department)

Captain David Massaro is a 20-plus-year veteran of the department recognized by the Schenectady County EMS Council with the Harriet C. Weber EMS Leadership Award. Massaro served as Captain of the EMS Bureau for the last five years. A driving force behind many cutting edge projects at the department, Massaro has returned to a line position as Truck 2 Captain while remaining pivotal to the EMS bureau and Special Operations Division as a hazmat and rescue specialist.

Captain David Massaro. (Schenectady Fire Department)

According to the Schenectady Fire Department, Massaro and Schnore represent “the best of the City of Schenectady Fire Department and continue to highlight many of the reasons that the Schenectady Fire Department is well respected in the EMS community and fire service.”

