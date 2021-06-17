Schenectady earns recognition for climate action and clean energy leadership

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady has been recognized by the State of New York for local climate action and clean energy leadership. Schenectady was designated a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

In 2018, the City of Schenectady gained recognition by placing first in the United States Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Awards. Ever since then it’s been uphill as Schenectady County currently leads the capital region in the Clean Energy Communities (CEC) initiative.

“The City of Schenectady has a proud and rich history of innovation,” Mayor Gary McCarthy

said. “In this spirit, it is critical that we build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic

efficiently and sustainably to strengthen our community and our environment for future

generations to come. We are proud to receive this recognition and thank NYSERDA and DEC

for their support of our local actions to lead the way on climate.”

To learn more about clean energy communities you can go to the New York State website.