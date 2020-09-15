Schenectady duo arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, Edward J. Steel, 25, and Janay D. Jones, 20, both of Schenectady were arrested for driving a stolen car on Saturday.
State police were notified that a 2014 grey Jeep Compass reported stolen in Schenectady got on the Thruway at exit 25A around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers pulled over the car at mile marker 143.4 in Bethlehem.
Steele was behind the wheel and Jones was the passenger. Both were taken into custody and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. This class D felony is worth a maximum possible sentence of 7 years if convicted, according to state sentencing guidelines.
