Schenectady duo arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, Edward J. Steel, 25, and Janay D. Jones, 20, both of Schenectady were arrested for driving a stolen car on Saturday.

State police were notified that a 2014 grey Jeep Compass reported stolen in Schenectady got on the Thruway at exit 25A around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers pulled over the car at mile marker 143.4 in Bethlehem.

Steele was behind the wheel and Jones was the passenger. Both were taken into custody and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. This class D felony is worth a maximum possible sentence of 7 years if convicted, according to state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga