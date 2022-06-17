ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Land Bank has reached an agreement to demolish a vacant, blighted zombie property in Rotterdam Junction. The property is located at 1233 Main Street.

“This property located right on Route 5S in Rotterdam Junction is one of the most blighted zombie properties in Schenectady County,” said Richard Ruzzo, Chairman of the Land Bank and a member of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Today, we are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement that will allow the Land Bank to proceed with demolition, eliminating this ugly eyesore in Rotterdam Junction.”

Property to be demolished at 1233 Main Street (Capital Region Land Bank)

The Capital Region Land Bank said they asked the last three owners of the property to clean up the site before the most recent owner handed over the deed so that the property can be demolished. The Land Bank will demolish the building after the closing and when the utilities are disconnected. Dan’s Hauling & Demo. Inc. will complete the demolition.

“Whenever possible we try to save structures and repair them,” said David Hogenkamp, Executive Director of the Land Bank. “In this case, the building is way beyond repair and demolition is the only solution.”



The Capital Region Land Bank revitalizes neighborhoods by eliminating blighted structures that are beyond repair. They also renovate and build new housing in Schenectady County.