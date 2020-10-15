YWCA hosting virtual ‘Take Back the Night’

Women hold placards as they march against domestic violence, in Paris, Saturday, Nov, 23, 2019. Activists hold a march through Paris to pressure the French government to take bold steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem President Emmanuel Macron calls “France’s shame.” France has among the highest rates in Europe of domestic violence, in part because of poor police response to reports of abuse. Placard on the center rends “Sick of rape”. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so the YWCA of Northeastern NY is holding an online “Take Back the Night” event on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

If interested in participating and supporting the cause, register online. You can make a donation when you register, and if you give $5 or more, the YWCA will send out yard signs and pins as thanks.

The YMCA wants the community to participate. They’re holding a brief, live presentation of their second Champion of Hope Award, given to an outstanding advocate for domestic violence cases and causes. The presentation will also cover the effects the pandemic has on domestic violence in local communities.

Afterward, they suggest putting on purple clothes—the official hue of the “Take Back the Night” movement—and demonstrating in your neighborhoods or on social media to honor domestic violence victims and survivors.

Lauren Trunko, YWCA NENY’s Women and Family Services Director, says these events “highlight the urgency to take a stand against domestic violence in our community. Although it will look different this year, we know now more than ever how important it is to make sure those currently struggling to find hope in domestic violence situations are aware that there is still help available here at YWCA NENY. We invite community members and advocates to register to participate with us in solidarity, rock your purple, and show your support for ending domestic violence. As a community, we are better than this and together we can demand an end to it.”

Take Back the Night is an international movement, with marches, rallies, and vigils aimed at ending domestic and sexual violence held in over 30 countries annually.

