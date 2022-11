SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YWCA in Schenectady in the stockade received a fridge as a gift on Tuesday. In return for the gift, they’ve stocked the fridge full of food free to the community for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The fridge is stocked with premade meals and fresh vegetables, turkey, cranberry sauce, and more for those who need and want to make their own meals. The YWCA is located at 44 Washington Avenue in Schenectady.