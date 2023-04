SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congregation Gates of Heaven will host a community-wide Holocaust Commemoration on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at 852 Ashmore Avenue in Schenectady. The event is free of charge.

The commemoration serves as a reminder to help this and future generations remember and to avoid history repeating itself. The Congregation Gates of Heaven says Dr. Stephen Berk of Union College will speak at the event.