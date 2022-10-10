SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Schenectady is offering yoga classes at the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit at Armory Studios in Schenectady. The yoga classes will be on Wednesday and Saturday mornings until the end of November.

The yoga classes will be led by Michelle Pollard, owner of Studio 4 Hot Yoga & Pilates in Schenectady, in the 360-degree immersive projection room. The hour-long classes are open to all experience levels. Wednesday’s class is at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday’s begins at 7:30 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this new and exciting option for our guests at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience here in Schenectady,” said Todd Garofano, Executive Director of Discover Schenectady. “This opportunity gives Van Gogh fans a truly unique way to experience his works in a peaceful setting.”

The yoga classes have two admission options. Basic experience, which includes admission to the class for $40, or the VIP experience which includes class admission and a Van Gogh yoga mat, hand towel, and water bottle for $80.

Both admissions let guests roam the entire exhibit after class. Walk-ins are welcome, but space is limited. You can make a reservation on the Fever website.

Since opening on May 26, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been visited by more than 75,000 guests of all ages. The exhibit was recently extended through November after it was initially supposed to end at the end of August.

Standard admission for the exhibit starts at $32 for adults and $19 for children. Discounted tickets are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups. You can buy tickets on the Fever website.