GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another truck has struck the infamous Glenville rail bridge. The strike happened before noon on Friday, August 26.

Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle said no one was injured and the driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a traffic sign. Koetzle said this was another significant strike to the bridge.

In July, a turnaround was installed to provide trucks and other overheight vehicles a space to turn around before hitting the low-clearance bridge. DOT previously said that there are 14 signs in both directions of the bridge warning of the height, as well as flashing beacons and pavement markers.

Plans are underway to install an electronic detection and active warning system at the bridge. When an overheight vehicle travels underneath the detectors, the nearby beacons will flash and an electronic message board will warn the operator that their vehicle is too tall to fit under the bridge. The system will also send an alert message to DOT’s 24-hour Transportation Management Center.

As of 11:45 a.m., the road was still closed with no word on when it will reopen.