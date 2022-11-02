ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County officials announced on Wednesday that part of the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail in Rotterdam will be closed from Tuesday, November 8, until sometime near May 5, 2023. The closure, which impacts the area of the trail near Leggiero Lane, will allow crews to install a concrete box tunnel under the CSX Railroad bridge along the trail.

Recommended detours:

Eastbound: Pattersonville-Rynex Corners Road (County Route 97) to State Route 5S to Leggiero Lane

Westbound: Leggiero Lane to State Route 5S to the Empire State Trail crossing at State Route 5S

The Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail extends from Albany to Rotterdam, connecting to the Erie Canalway bike trail system to extend further west along the Mohawk River. Most of the trail consists of paved bike paths; however, bicyclists will ride on roads for brief portions of the route, with clear signs directing them back to the dedicated bike path. For more information on the trail, and how to navigate it, visit the New York Trailheads website.