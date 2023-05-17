GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Woofstock Music Festival and Walk-a-Thon is making a return to the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater in Schenectady on June 11. The Walk-a-Thon will kick things off at 10:30 a.m. The festival will run from 12 to 5 p.m.

All proceeds raised at Woofstock will go towards the Animal Protective Foundation’s mission to provide medical care, housing, food, and lifesaving support for companion animals in need. “We’re so happy to be able to bring back Woofstock, along with a Walk-a-Thon, to help raise funds for pets in need throughout the Capital Region,” said APF’s Director of Development, Cassandra Metke. “It’s a great community gathering that brings pet lovers and their four-legged friends together for a day of fun.”

The family and dog-friendly event features live entertainment and music, pet-friendly shopping, food, and more! NEWS10’s Steve Caporizzo and his wife Lisa have been announced as the emcees.

Tickets can be found here. For 50% off admission, use the promotional code WOOF50. The promotion is available until June 2.