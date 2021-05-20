Woman sues Ellis Hospital, accuses them of negligence

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman is suing Ellis Hospital in Schenectady and is accusing them of negligence after she was stabbed by a patient.

According to a complaint filed with the Schenectady County Supreme Court, Cassidy Taranto was a nursing student assigned to the neuro-ICU when a patient who had come into the Emergency Department was transferred to her unit. He became violently erratic and stabbed two nurses, including the plaintiff, and assaulted two others.

Taranto said the hospital failed to follow proper protocol, which put her in danger.

When asked to comment, a hospital spokesperson said they don’t discuss pending litigation. At the time of the February 2020 incident, the hospital released the following statement: