Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Schenectady

Schenectady County
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman is in critical condition in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 1000-block of Crane Street for a report of a female who had been struck by a vehicle. The woman, who is in her 60s, was taken to Albany Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, and both occupants are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The intersection of Crane Street, Main Avenue and Chrisler Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

