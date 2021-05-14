Woman dies in Princetown fire

Schenectady County

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting the death of one woman in a house fire in Princetown on Thursday.

State troopers and Schenectady County deputies responded to the fatal residential fire on West Road at about 6:20 p.m. They say they had initial reports of possible entrapment in the home. However, responders couldn’t get inside “due to the condition of the structure.”

One the fire was knocked down, fire investigators found the body of a woman who died in the fire. Police are withholding her identity until the family or next of kin have been notified.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

