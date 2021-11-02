Woman dead after crash on Troy-Schenectady Road, driver charged

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman is dead after a car accident on Troy-Schenectady Road on October 29. The Niskayuna Police Department said the driver, Denise Guthinger, succumbed to her injuries at Albany Medical Center.

Police said they were called to the scene of a two-car accident around 7 p.m. that night. Both drivers were transported to Albany Medical Center for their injuries.

Police said alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash. The other driver, Mark Brodie, was arrested and arraigned on October 30.

Brodie has been charged with:

Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree (felony)

Driving while intoxicated in the first degree

Driving while ability impaired by alcohol

Brodie was remanded to Schenectady County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation by the Niskayuna Police Department and the Schenectady County Sherriff’s office. Any witnesses to the crash that have not been spoken with by the Niskayuna Police Department are encouraged to contact Lt. Joseph Twitty at 518-386-4584.