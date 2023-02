GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 88-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Glenville Wednesday evening. Police said the incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Mohawk Avenue.

Police said the woman was crossing the road at the time, but she was not in a designated crosswalk. The driver is cooperating with police. Mohawk Avenue was closed for a time but has since reopened.