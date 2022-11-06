ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location. Wintertime Wonderland will be relocating to 93 West Campbell Road at the Via Port Rotterdam, according to their Facebook page, and will be opening on Saturday, November 19. Tickets are available online for the event now.

Wintertime Wonderland is an interactive, walk-through event that’s set up with multiple attractions set at the North Pole. According to their Facebook page, they are the largest indoor Christmas event in the Capital Region.