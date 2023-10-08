SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 10th annual Wing Walk was held on October 7 in downtown Schenectady. 20 different locations served up their best chicken wing recipes, but it was Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine who was crowned as the number one wing by popular vote.

Over 2,200 guests were in attendance at the sold-out event on Saturday. Attendees were encouraged to cast votes for their favorite wing flavor, and the following establishments were honored for having the top three wings:

First Place: Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine – Smokey Honey Cajun Wing

Second Place: The Nest – Cherry Pepper Carolina BBQ Ranch Wing

Third Place: Simone’s Kitchen – Fire Roasted Wing with Zesty Zhug and Lemon Labne

The Wing Walk also hosted a panel of local judges who made the following picks across a variety of categories:

Judges’ Top Wing: The Nest – Cherry Pepper Carolina BBQ Ranch Wing

Best Sauce or Rub: Hunter’s on Jay – Chipol-Tang Dry Rub Wing

Most Creative: Simone’s Kitchen – Fire Roasted Wing with Zesty Zhug and Lemon Labne

Most True to Flavor: Katie O’Byrne’s – Smoked Guinness Glazed Wing

Best Bite: Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine – Smokey Honey Cajun Wing

“Downtown Schenectady was the place to be again today! The rain could not stop the nearly 2250 devoted wing tasters from coming out and enjoying this much anticipated annual community event. Big thanks to the restaurants for once again bringing their A-Game in creativity and a little friendly competition. We were thrilled to see our businesses receive such great exposure, as well as a major economic boost.” said Carney McGuire, Interim Executive Director of the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.