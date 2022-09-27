SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.

Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation website. Make sure to get yours before they’re all sold out. A ticket gets you one free wing from each participating restaurant.

Participating restaurants