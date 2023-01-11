SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wine and Chocolate Festival will return to the Capital District on Saturday, February 4 at Armory Studios in Schenectady. The festival will double as a two-in-one event, taking place inside the Van Gogh experience. Advance tickets for the festival are available for purchase online.

“We’re excited to bring the Wine and Chocolate Festival back to the Capital District,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, Chief Operating Officer of the Wine and Chocolate Festivals. “By integrating the festival within the Van Gogh exhibit, we are able to offer our attendees two events in one. The timing of the event also works out well as it’s just before Valentine’s Day. Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a loved one, or Galentine’s Day with your friends- we know that you’ll have a great time at the Wine and Chocolate Festival”.

Two sessions are scheduled, an early session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a later one from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regional wine and chocolate vendors will be at the festival, including local businesses.

Eventgoers can sip and sample different wines as they peruse the festival while enjoying the Van Goh Immersive Experience. “Wine lover” tickets will include an etched wine glass with unlimited samples, and “designated driver” tickets include water at the entry and a wine glass at the exit. Each attendee will receive a pass to the Chocolate Bar as well.