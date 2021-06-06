Wilton man arrested following bias-related incident

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, New York State Police arrested Thomas L. McDermott, 53, of Wilton on a felony harassment charge after what they describe as a “bias-related incident.”
Police say they arrested McDermott after a two-month investigation into an incident that was reported through McDermott’s place of work. At a construction site in the town of Rotterdam, McDermott allegedly used construction materials to create a small figure resembling a person of color. He then reportedly used a noose made of twine to hang that figure.
The incident was reported by another construction worker on-site, and then immediately reported by an on-site supervisor to state police.
McDermott turned himself in at the state police barracks in Princetown. He’s scheduled to appear in Rotterdam Town Court on June 14 to answer for the charge of first-degree aggravated harassment.
