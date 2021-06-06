Wilton man arrested following bias-related incident

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, New York State Police arrested Thomas L. McDermott, 53, of Wilton on a felony harassment charge after what they describe as a “bias-related incident.”

Police say they arrested McDermott after a two-month investigation into an incident that was reported through McDermott’s place of work. At a construction site in the town of Rotterdam, McDermott allegedly used construction materials to create a small figure resembling a person of color. He then reportedly used a noose made of twine to hang that figure.