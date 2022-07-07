SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether you’re visiting Proctors Theatre, restaurants, or other businesses in downtown Schenectady, you’ll probably be looking for a place to park. The city offers different paid and free parking options, including parking lots, street parking, and one parking garage.

Parking garage

The Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage is located at 407 Hamilton Street and is the only city-owned parking garage in Schenectady. The garage includes 1,200 spaces. Visitors can get a monthly parking pass or pay a fee for parking there daily.

Parking lots

Schenectady has 11 city-owned parking lots. Visitors can also get monthly parking passes for the lots or pay a fee. The parking lots cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, according to Park Schenectady. The lots are free for nights and weekends.

Park Schenectady also offers Passport Parking, which allows you to pay for parking with your phone. The app can be downloaded for Apple or Android smartphones.

Parking lots include:

Amtrak Lot, 320 Liberty Street

Little Italy Lot, 403 Warren Street

Union Street Lot, 601 Union Street

South College Street Lot, 111 South College Street

City Hall Lot, 407 Liberty Street

Liberty and Franklin Lot, 422 Liberty Street

Broadway North Lot, 102 Broadway

Center City Lot, 425 Franklin Street

Clinton North Lot, 128 Clinton Street

Clinton South Lot, 308 Clinton Street

Broadway South Lot, 305 Broadway

Street parking

Paid street parking is available throughout downtown Schenectady on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free street parking is available weekdays after 6 p.m. and all weekend.

According to the Park Schenectady, it costs either $1.50 per hour or $2 per hour for street parking. You can pay using the Passport Parking App or the parking kiosks.