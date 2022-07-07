SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether you’re visiting Proctors Theatre, restaurants, or other businesses in downtown Schenectady, you’ll probably be looking for a place to park. The city offers different paid and free parking options, including parking lots, street parking, and one parking garage.
Parking garage
The Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage is located at 407 Hamilton Street and is the only city-owned parking garage in Schenectady. The garage includes 1,200 spaces. Visitors can get a monthly parking pass or pay a fee for parking there daily.
Parking lots
Schenectady has 11 city-owned parking lots. Visitors can also get monthly parking passes for the lots or pay a fee. The parking lots cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, according to Park Schenectady. The lots are free for nights and weekends.
Park Schenectady also offers Passport Parking, which allows you to pay for parking with your phone. The app can be downloaded for Apple or Android smartphones.
Parking lots include:
- Amtrak Lot, 320 Liberty Street
- Little Italy Lot, 403 Warren Street
- Union Street Lot, 601 Union Street
- South College Street Lot, 111 South College Street
- City Hall Lot, 407 Liberty Street
- Liberty and Franklin Lot, 422 Liberty Street
- Broadway North Lot, 102 Broadway
- Center City Lot, 425 Franklin Street
- Clinton North Lot, 128 Clinton Street
- Clinton South Lot, 308 Clinton Street
- Broadway South Lot, 305 Broadway
Street parking
Paid street parking is available throughout downtown Schenectady on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free street parking is available weekdays after 6 p.m. and all weekend.
According to the Park Schenectady, it costs either $1.50 per hour or $2 per hour for street parking. You can pay using the Passport Parking App or the parking kiosks.