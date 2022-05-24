SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience officially opens at Armory Studios NY in Schenectady on Thursday, May 26. The event allows visitors to immerse themselves in the artwork and life of Vincent van Gogh through 360-degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience, and a light and sound show.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to attend the event.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Fever website. Each ticket is booked for a specific day in a specific time slot. Ticket prices start at $36.20 for adults and $19.10 for children. Children under 4 years old can get in for free. Discounted tickets are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups.

There are standard and VIP Access tickets. VIP Access includes entry to the exhibition, entry to the VR experience with skip-the-line, and a Starry Night poster. Standard Access ticket holders can purchase entry to the VR experience separately on-site.

The exhibition runs through August 28. Time slots include:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last entry)

Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last entry)

Saturdays and holidays: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last entry)

Sundays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry)

The experience offers discounts for groups and schools with a minimum of 20 people. You can contact groups@exhibitionhub.com for more information.

The event website recommends that visitors arrive within the time on the ticket, but visitors can arrive within the next 30 minutes. If you arrive late, you may be required to wait until there is space in the following time slots.

Tickets can be rescheduled or exchanged by contacting the Fever website. Tickets are generally non-refundable but could be under special circumstances. Visitors don’t need to print their tickets, as contactless tickets can be validated directly in the Fever App.

Venue and parking

Armory Studios NY is located at 125 Washington Avenue in Schenectady and the event is fully indoors. According to the event website, visitors will take around 60 to 75 minutes in the exhibit.

The event is recommended for all ages. However, the space is not accessible for prams, and it doesn’t have baby changing facilities. The Van Gogh exhibition is accessible to wheelchairs.

Food and drink will not be available to buy in the venue, but there are third-party food vendors in close proximity. Merchandise will be available for sale at the event.

Restrooms will be available in the venue. Visitors can take photos, but professional equipment and tripods are not allowed. The website said alcohol, smoking, vaping, and flash photography are not allowed in the exhibition.

There will be 200 parking spaces located at the rear entrance of the Armory that have been reserved for the exhibit. Parking will be free and designated ADA parking spaces will also be available.

A map of the parking lots

COVID-19 protocols

For the safety of all visitors, the exhibition will have COVID-19 safety measures in place. The exhibition will be controlling the number of visitors in the venue through its reservation system and timed entries. Only 200 visitors will be allowed in the venue at one time.

According to the event website, visitors are required to wear masks inside the exhibit. Masks will be distributed for free at the entrance to all visitors who do not have one. Hand sanitizer dispensers will also be placed throughout the venue.

For the virtual reality experience, the number of headsets used at one time will be limited. The equipment will be fully disinfected after each use and each visitor will receive a disposable mask for the eyes to avoid contact between the skin and the goggles.