SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fandom Fest is returning to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady for its second year. The two-day event is set for August 26 and 27.
The event brings people together from all fandoms through cosplay, panels, vendors, celebrity guests, famous pop culture vehicles, contests, and more. Here’s what you can expect at the 2023 Fandom Fest.
Celebrity guests
- Alan Tudyk, actor in “Firefly,” “Serenity,” “A Knight’s Tale,” and more
- Summer Glau, actor in “Firefly,” “Serenity,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” and “Arrow”
- Todd Haberkorn, voice actor and director who has dubbed in anime, films, and video games such as “One Piece,” “Soul Eater,” and “Bleach.”
- Adrian Paul, actor in “Highlander: The Series”
- Dave Barclay, puppeteer in “Labyrinth,” Jabba the Hutt in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” and “the Muppets”
- Keone Young, actor in “Kay O’Brien,” “Deadwood” and “The Young and the Restless”
- Bart Sears, comic artist for Valiant’s “X-O Manowar” and “Turok,” Marvel’s “Captain America and Falcon” and “Blade,” and DC’s “Justice League Europe” and “Legends of the Dark Knight”
- Bill Anderson, comic artist for “Spider-Man,” “Superman,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
- Keith Haugen, graphic artist for “Shrek” and “Ghost Investigator”
- Delaney King, sculptor and special effects artist
- Ron Marz, comic writer for Marvel’s “Silver Surfer”
Cosplay guests
- 8armedspidey
- Pinup Makeover Cosplay
- Ashleyisalot Cosplay
- Salith Cosplay
- Magical Lee Cosplay
Attractions
- The Geek Garage, all-day
- The Dragon Dungeon – Board Game Library, all-day
- The Arcade Arcade, all-day
- The Costumer’s Fandom Fest Scavenger Hunt, all-day
- Cosplay Contest, you can enter on the Fandom Fest website
- Cosplay Series
- Fandom Story Hour
- Sketch Off
- Super Smash Bros. Gaming Tournament
- Fandom Paint & Sip
- Fanfiction Panel
- Super Geeked Up Live
- Silent Disco
- SFX Panel
- Ghost Tour
- TwoPenny Nerdlesque
- Fandom Trivia
- Furry Meet Up
- Vendors, check out the list on the Fandom Fest website
- Artist Alley, check out the list on the Fandom Fest website
Tickets are currently on sale on the Proctors website. Fandom Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.