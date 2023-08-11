SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fandom Fest is returning to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady for its second year. The two-day event is set for August 26 and 27.

The event brings people together from all fandoms through cosplay, panels, vendors, celebrity guests, famous pop culture vehicles, contests, and more. Here’s what you can expect at the 2023 Fandom Fest.

Celebrity guests

Alan Tudyk, actor in “Firefly,” “Serenity,” “A Knight’s Tale,” and more

Summer Glau, actor in “Firefly,” “Serenity,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” and “Arrow”

Todd Haberkorn, voice actor and director who has dubbed in anime, films, and video games such as “One Piece,” “Soul Eater,” and “Bleach.”

Adrian Paul, actor in “Highlander: The Series”

Dave Barclay, puppeteer in “Labyrinth,” Jabba the Hutt in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” and “the Muppets”

Keone Young, actor in “Kay O’Brien,” “Deadwood” and “The Young and the Restless”

Bart Sears, comic artist for Valiant’s “X-O Manowar” and “Turok,” Marvel’s “Captain America and Falcon” and “Blade,” and DC’s “Justice League Europe” and “Legends of the Dark Knight”

Bill Anderson, comic artist for “Spider-Man,” “Superman,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Keith Haugen, graphic artist for “Shrek” and “Ghost Investigator”

Delaney King, sculptor and special effects artist

Ron Marz, comic writer for Marvel’s “Silver Surfer”

Cosplay guests

8armedspidey

Pinup Makeover Cosplay

Ashleyisalot Cosplay

Salith Cosplay

Magical Lee Cosplay

Attractions

The Geek Garage, all-day

The Dragon Dungeon – Board Game Library, all-day

The Arcade Arcade, all-day

The Costumer’s Fandom Fest Scavenger Hunt, all-day

Cosplay Contest, you can enter on the Fandom Fest website

Cosplay Series

Fandom Story Hour

Sketch Off

Super Smash Bros. Gaming Tournament

Fandom Paint & Sip

Fanfiction Panel

Super Geeked Up Live

Silent Disco

SFX Panel

Ghost Tour

TwoPenny Nerdlesque

Fandom Trivia

Furry Meet Up

Vendors, check out the list on the Fandom Fest website

Artist Alley, check out the list on the Fandom Fest website

Tickets are currently on sale on the Proctors website. Fandom Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.