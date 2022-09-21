NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Consaul Road in Niskayuna is closed due to a water main break. Water crews are working to repair the water main between Brendan Lane and Clute Crest Drive.

Niskayuna officials said eight homes on Consaul Road may be affected and notices are being delivered. Traffic will be detoured around this part of the road while crews work.

The work is expected to be finished tonight. Officials remind residents to drive carefully in work zones and follow the marked detour in both directions on Consul Road. Drivers should use alternate routes if they can.