GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews in Glenville are working to repair a water main break on Paradowski Road. Superintendent of Highways Thomas R. Coppola said Paradowski will be closed between Route 50 and Tryon Street, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said water service has been disrupted in the area of 22 Paradowski Road. Though the impact of the break is minimal, traffic will take a hit Wednesday, as all area residents will need to take a detour using Hetcheltown Road and Tryon Street.

Glenville Department of Public Works did not confirm how many customers are currently without water. No further information is available, at this time.