SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford held a press conference on December 15 in regard to the missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27 by the Schenectady police department. You can watch the press conference on the player above.

On Wednesday, police picked back up their weeks-long search efforts. They focused on a four-mile area from Schenectady’s Stockade to the Rexford Bridge in Niskayuna. Law enforcement announced the search efforts so that the public would not be alarmed by the increased police presence and activity in the area. Schenectady police said the search will be comprehensive and aggressive as the case remains extremely active.

In the press conference above, Chief Clifford was able to give a timeline of the case since the day Samantha’s mother called to say she was missing. The Chief explained Samantha’s last known whereabouts was at the Front Street Pool along the Mohawk River at 11:30 p.m., November 25. Chief Clifford reports police confirmed Samantha was there through a surveillance video.

A family member found a jacket on November 27 near the railroad bridge underpass, that fit the description of a jacket Samantha was last seen in. Police have since located the family member who took a picture of the jacket and put it on social media. Chief Clifford reports the jacket was sent to the NYS police lab for testing. Schenectady police are still awaiting results.

The mohawk river remains the focal point of the investigation since that was the last known location of Samanatha. The Chief explains on November 28, the use of dive and aviation teams assisted the police department as well as other departments, on the search for Samantha. Chief Clifford expresses the police have been in contact with Samamtha’s family, friends and classmates who have all cooperated with the search. Police confirm a continuous search has occurred since November 28.

The Chief went on to thank all who have supported the search and will continue to assist in finding Samamtha. Chief Clifford was then able to answer questions from reporters which is seen towards the end of the video above. Police asked again that anyone with information about Samantha or her disappearance call (518) 788-6566.