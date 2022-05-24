SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office has filed a lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Albany. This lawsuit comes after former St. Clare’s workers had their pension benefits terminated in 2018.

Attorney General James said the Diocese failed to contribute to the pension plans, which led to the pensions being underfunded by $43 million. Diocese said the Diocese also filed false IRS forms about the fund.

“These former hospital workers nobly served their community and cared for the sick, elderly, and vulnerable. But when they retired, they were left with nothing,” said Attorney General James. “No one should ever have to deal with the financial and emotional trauma of losing the resources they were counting on to survive. With this action, we’re standing up for New Yorkers who deserve to retire with dignity, and I will do everything in my power to make sure they get the pension benefits they’re owed.”

St. Clare’s Hospital closed over a decade ago and its operations were taken over by Ellis Medicine. At that point, St. Clare’s Corporation had run out of money and could not cover the pension fund’s costs. The St. Clare’s Corporation was a not-for-profit corporation created by the Diocese to oversee operations of the hospital.

The state, which already contributed $28.5 million to cover pension liabilities, says the mismanagement of the pension fund is the responsibility of the Diocese, and they should fund their fair share.

James made the announcement outside Ellis Health Center in Schenectady. Elected officials such as Representative Paul Tonko, Senator Jim Tedisco, and Assemblymember Angelo Santatbarbara spoke, as well as some of the St. Clare’s pensioners who have been impacted.

You can watch the full press conference in the player below: