DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Chrysler mini van has reportedly crashed into a Valero gas station in Duanesburg. Schenectady County Sheriff, Duanesburg fire and ambulance and AC’s Towing and Recovery reported to the scene.

The mini van seemed to have crashed through the front window of the Valero station. Authorities backed the car out of the building, removing glass shards from the car roof. It is unclear how the incident occurred but the elderly driver of the mini van was not injured. Authorities report the building has no power and will be closed for the time being. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.