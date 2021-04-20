Walk-in appointments available at SUNY Schenectady vaccine event

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine event on Tuesday in Elston Hall at SUNY Schenectady. The event is accepting walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We hope this new walk-in option makes it easier for residents to access our primary county POD, and we encourage anyone who is not yet vaccinated to consider doing so for the health and safety of our community,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt, Vice-Chair of the Committee on
Health and Human Services.

Schenectady County residents can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, including vaccine providers
and additional appointment information on the Schenectady County website.

