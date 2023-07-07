SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are searching for a vulnerable adult missing out of Schenectady. Anthony Frisoni, 89, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Frisoni was last seen on July 7 at 8:10 a.m. on Van Vranken Avenue. He was seen driving a 2006 black Buick Lucerne with New York registration SNK-949.

He was last known to be wearing a short sleeved plaid shirt and navy blue pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady City Police Department at (518)788-6566.