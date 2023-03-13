SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Scotia announced a State of Emergency effective at 10 p.m. on Monday, March 13, that runs until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Travel is restricted to essential personnel.

During this time, parking will not be permitted on Village streets or in the municipal lot. Vehicles violating the regulations may be subject to ticketing or be towed at the owner’s expense. Village offices will be closed on Tuesday, March 14, and reopened on Wednesday, March 15.

The City of Schenectady will not collect solid waste and recycling in the Village of Scotia on Tuesday. Residents are asked to place solid waste and recycling curbside on Friday evening, for collection on Saturday.