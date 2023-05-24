ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Via Aquarium has welcomed a new addition to their tanks, and locals had the chance earlier this week to name the new octopus. The votes are in, and the Capital Region has chosen the name Kraken.

Kraken joins the aquarium’s dozens of other exhibits, which include stingray feeds, reptile shows, and a turtle petting tank.

“This weekend, we got our first ever turtle touch tank,” Hunter Werner with Via Aquarium said. “You will be able to pet three turtles — Sunshine, Squirtle and Shelly — it’s the first time we have ever done it. It’s going to be really exciting.”

The aquarium is also honoring veterans on Memorial Day. All veterans will be able to enjoy the aquarium for free on Monday.