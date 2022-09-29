SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brattleboro, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly led New York State Troopers on a high-speed chase across Schenectady County Friday night. Police said the chase started at about 9:20 p.m. on State Route 5 in Glenville, when Troopers tried to stop Kyle M. Brower, 56, for speeding.

Instead of pulling over, Brower allegedly sped off and ran several red lights. Out of concern for public safety, Troopers stopped following him.

At about 9:27 p.m., Troopers were sent to a two-car crash at the State Route 5 and Washington Avenue intersection in Schenectady. The car at fault for the crash was the same one involved in the earlier pursuit, police said.

Brower was arrested at the scene of the crash for driving while intoxicated (DWI), Troopers said. Two people in the car Brower allegedly hit, a passenger in his car, and Brower himself were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brower was taken to the State Police Barracks in Princetown for processing after being released from the hospital. He was cited to appear in court at a later date and released to a sober party.