SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Schenectady has announced that the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit has been extended until January 2, 2023. The exhibit, which has been open since May 26 has already been extended to run until November 30, 2022.
According to Discover Schenectady, nearly 100,000 guests of all ages have experienced the exhibit. Guests who visit the exhibit from November 18 through November 28 will enjoy a Black Friday holiday promotion, where all gift shop merchandise will be 50% off.
“We’re absolutely thrilled that Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is being extended again
until January,” said Cathy Gatta, Schenectady County Legislator and President of the Discover
Schenectady Board of Directors. “This popular exhibit continues to draw thousands of visitors
from all over the Capital Region and Northeast, and now even more guests will be able to see
this amazing presentation of Van Gogh’s life and works throughout the holiday season.”
“From Schenectady to the greater Capital Region, to New York City and beyond, the joy
generated by Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Armory Studios NY has been both
universal and immeasurable,” said Ray Legere, owner of Armory Studios NY. “We are so proud
that the run will be extended through the upcoming holidays.”
Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
today. Standard admission starts at $32 for adults and $19 for children. Discounted tickets
are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups (over
nine people).