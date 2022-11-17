SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Schenectady has announced that the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit has been extended until January 2, 2023. The exhibit, which has been open since May 26 has already been extended to run until November 30, 2022.

According to Discover Schenectady, nearly 100,000 guests of all ages have experienced the exhibit. Guests who visit the exhibit from November 18 through November 28 will enjoy a Black Friday holiday promotion, where all gift shop merchandise will be 50% off.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is being extended again

until January,” said Cathy Gatta, Schenectady County Legislator and President of the Discover

Schenectady Board of Directors. “This popular exhibit continues to draw thousands of visitors

from all over the Capital Region and Northeast, and now even more guests will be able to see

this amazing presentation of Van Gogh’s life and works throughout the holiday season.”

“From Schenectady to the greater Capital Region, to New York City and beyond, the joy

generated by Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Armory Studios NY has been both

universal and immeasurable,” said Ray Legere, owner of Armory Studios NY. “We are so proud

that the run will be extended through the upcoming holidays.”

Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

today. Standard admission starts at $32 for adults and $19 for children. Discounted tickets

are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups (over

nine people).