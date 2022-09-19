SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Schenectady has announced that the widely attracted Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit being held at the Armory Studios N.Y. in downtown Schenectady is being extended until November 30. The exhibit, which opened in May, has garnered more than 75,000 guests of all ages.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is being extended until the end of November,” said Cathy Gatta, Schenectady County Legislator and President of the Discover Schenectady Board of Directors. “Visitors from all over the Capital Region and the Northeast have been able to see Van Gogh’s works in a truly stunning way, and now even more visitors will be able to experience it in the fall.”

Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets to the exhibit at their website. Admission starts at $32 for adults and $19 for children. Discounts are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, and large groups of over nine people. Schenectady county has reserved over 200 free parking spots located at the rear entrance to the Armory, to ensure easy and quick access to the exhibit.