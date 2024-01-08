SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Searching for new reading materials for 2024? If yes, head to the Karen B. Johnson Public Library for a two-day used book sale on February 3 and 4.

The winter book sale will be held in the McChesney Room. A variety of adult and children’s books, DVDs, and audiobooks will be available for $1 or less. Hours of the book sale are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 3

Noon to 3 p.m. on February 4

Credit cards are accepted. Friends of Schenectady County Public Library asks visitors to bring their own bags.