NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some upgrades are coming to a popular park in Niskayuna. The town will use a $500,000 state grant to add a splash pad, new bathrooms, and a concession stand to River Road Park.

The park is home to the town’s youth softball fields, and the town supervisor said the softball program should have the same resources as the baseball program, which plays its games at Blatnick Park and already has many of the amenities being built at River Road Park.

“We have invested in that facility, and they have bathrooms, they have a concession stand, they have a splash pad there, and I wanted to make sure that our girls softball program had similarly situated resources,” Niskayuna Town Supervisor Jaime Puccioni said.

Construction is expected to be finished some time in 2024. The park also has a new inclusive playground that serves children of all abilities.