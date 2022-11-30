SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the search for Samantha Humphrey. Humphrey, 14, was reported missing on Sunday.

The Schenectady Police Department says the case is still ongoing and “extremely active.” Police have enlisted the help of the State Police Aviation Unit and Dive team in addition to their own drone unit, due to the location of where Humphrey was last seen.

The Schenectady Police Department has also deployed their K9 units and the State Police K9 units to search the vicinity of where she was last seen. This remains a missing persons case, and police are listening to numerous tips to follow up on.