NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Canajoharie Police Chief Bryan McFadden has given an update regarding the body found near Lions Park in Niskayuna. The body was found Saturday around 4:05 p.m.

According to Chief McFadden, Niskayuna ice and water rescue responded to the Mohawk River in an airboat for reports of a body floating in the water. UF troopers from Princetown responded and noticed the body was wearing khaki pants and a green shirt. Another Canajoharie police officer at the scene took note of a tattoo on the hand of the body. Per chief McFadden, the clothing and hand tattoo appear to match those of Kevin White, who was first reported missing in January.

Police say there are no signs of trauma observed at this time.