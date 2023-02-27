SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with 6-8” of snowfall expected. Schenectady residents are strongly urged to utilize off-street parking and be mindful of priority street parking regulations.

Parking on priority streets after three inches of snow accumulation is prohibited, and vehicles in violation may be ticketed or towed. Parking on priority streets may resume after the storm has ended and the entire length of the street has been cleared of snow. Priority streets in Schenectady are:

Van Vranken Avenue

Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)

Union Street

Eastern Avenue

Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)

McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)

State Street

Erie Boulevard

Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)

Altamont Avenue

Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)

Michigan Avenue

Crane Street

Chrisler Avenue

Broadway (State Street to the city line)

Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)

The Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage will offer free parking from 5 p.m. on Monday, February 27, until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Drivers must also adhere to all posted parking signage and ensure sidewalks are cleared and handicapped accessible.