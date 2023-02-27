SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with 6-8” of snowfall expected. Schenectady residents are strongly urged to utilize off-street parking and be mindful of priority street parking regulations.
Parking on priority streets after three inches of snow accumulation is prohibited, and vehicles in violation may be ticketed or towed. Parking on priority streets may resume after the storm has ended and the entire length of the street has been cleared of snow. Priority streets in Schenectady are:
Van Vranken Avenue
Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)
Union Street
Eastern Avenue
Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)
McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)
State Street
Erie Boulevard
Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)
Altamont Avenue
Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)
Michigan Avenue
Crane Street
Chrisler Avenue
Broadway (State Street to the city line)
Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)
The Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage will offer free parking from 5 p.m. on Monday, February 27, until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Drivers must also adhere to all posted parking signage and ensure sidewalks are cleared and handicapped accessible.