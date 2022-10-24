The General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unionized General Electric workers from plants around the country are planning to rally on Tuesday in Schenectady. They’ll be coming from as far as Kentucky, Kansas, and Massachusetts, marching from IUE-CWA Local 301 Union Hall at 251 State Street to Schenectady GE. There, the workers will rally and demand that the nearly $80 billion company reinvest in American workers, stop alleged illegal union busting, and take immediate action to protect jobs, strengthen pay, and cut healthcare costs for its workforce.

With union contracts for thousands of GE workers across the nation set to expire in summer 2023, march organizers say GE is pushing a $2.5 billion plan to break up the company. Workers called the march “the largest coordinated, multi-state national action aimed at the industry giant in years.”

Organizers say workers will also repeat their demands that GE stop outsourcing and offshoring jobs and commit to ensuring workers will keep the rights they’ve won through collective bargaining when GE eventually splits into three publicly traded companies focused on healthcare, aerospace, and energy.

A spokesperson for GE did not immediately return NEWS10’s request for comment. Tuesday’s rally in Schenectady is slated from noon to 1 p.m.