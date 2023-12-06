SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union College is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education over an alleged incident of antisemitism. The education department’s Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation Tuesday over claims of discrimination toward Jewish students.

The OCR is investigating if Union has violated Title VI, which require schools that receive federal financial assistance to address discrimination. Union said it is aware of the investigation.

The college told NEWS10 that an “unnamed complainant alleges that Union College failed to respond appropriately to incidents of harassment in October and November 2023.” Union officials said the college is cooperating fully with the investigation, and it is confident with how they have responded to the alleged incidents.

An investigation does not mean a final decision has been made by the OCR. Schools that are found to have failed to address issues of discrimination can lose federal funding or be referred to the Department of Justice.