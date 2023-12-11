SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union College is offering an expedited transfer application process for students at the College of Saint Rose with a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) or higher. The new process comes in light of the College of Saint Rose announcing it will close following the 2023-24 academic school year.

For Saint Rose students with a 3.0 GPA or higher, they will not have to pay any application fees, will be given full consideration of merit scholarships, and have expedited credit reviewed to determine what Saint Rose classes will be accepted at Union. An expedited financial aid evaluation for those who submit a CSS profile will also be offered, and students who have applied to Union in the past won’t be required to apply again.

Saint Rose students looking to attend Union next fall have until June 30, 2024, to apply. Interested applicants can do so by emailing or calling admissions at admissions@union.edu, or (518) 388-6112.

“The closing of Saint Rose is a blow to higher education in the Capital region,” said Matt Malatesta, Vice President for Admissions, Financial Aid and Enrollment. “I am impressed by the partnership and support shown by other colleges and universities in the area, and Union stands ready to help students, where we can find their way to new academic opportunities.”