SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large presence was seen on the campus of Union College Wednesday for a training exercise. Schenectady police partnered with campus security to prepare for a worst case scenario.

The exercise was scheduled to take place during Spring Break to minimize disruption to student activities. Both Schenectady police and campus safety officials said they hope an active shooter never happens on campus, but if it does, they would like to be prepared.

“It’s incredibly important because we’ve seen in past events throughout the country where things didn’t go as well as first responders and those agencies would have hoped, and a lot of it was due to a lack of preparedness and a lack of training,” Schenectady police training officer Andrew Dannible said. “So we’re trying to get ahead of the game, and hopefully, one of these events never happens here. And if it does, we would like to think we’ll be as prepared as we can be should it occur.”

Following the exercise, campus police and officials held a debrief to go over what worked, what didn’t, and what they can do to maximize student safety going forward.