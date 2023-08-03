SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The era of the Dutchmen/Dutchwomen has officially ended. Moving forward, Union College will be known as the Garnet Chargers.

The new nickname beat out over 400 submissions by Union students, faculty, staff, and alumni. According to Union College, Garnet reflects the school’s official color, and Chargers relates to Schenectady’s legacy as a hub for electrical innovation and invention. Chargers is also a metaphor for the high-energy, forward-looking Union College experience.

A new mascot is being finalized. Merchandise with the new Bolt U logo can be purchased on the school’s online store.