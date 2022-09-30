SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Uncle Sam’s All American Chocolate Factory has new owners. This comes after previous owner Joe Suhrada said he is retiring from the business after 33 years on October 1.

Russ and Lori Metzgar made the announcement of their new ownership in a Facebook post on Friday. They said they are very excited to continue the 92-year-old Uncle Sam’s Chocolate legacy.

“Working with existing staff and vendors, we will continue to craft the chocolate creations you and your families have come to know and love over the years,” said the Metzger’s. “We look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new customers in our stores and in the community.”

The new owners said that Uncle Sam’s Chocolate will be more accessible at local events, have expanded delivery options and have more custom creations to cater to different events. The chocolate shop is open year-round and ships nationwide.

The store has locations in both Latham and Schenectady. The Schenectady location originally opened back in 1957 and was operated by the original owners until 1992. Suhrada then bought the business and reopened it nine months later.