Two-year park restoration complete in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A two-year project to clean up and restore a park in Schenectady has been unveiled after one man wanted to provide a spot for his son to play.

“I saw glass that was on the basketball court, you know, for weeks, and it would just spread out,” Tyrell Outlaw recalled. “I saw vines that, you know, were just growing over the fence, that were covering up, you know, two out of the four of the boxes in four square.”

After noticing the state of the park that his son was playing in, Outlaw knew something needed to be done. So he began sweeping the court and picking up trash the very next day. He started to slowly improve the park while also gaining the interest of the neighborhood.

“Just by me doing one or two or three things, you know, it inspired other people to help me and get involved and to help make some changes, too,” he said.

Applying for Schenectady’s Thriving Neighborhoods Challenge Program, Outlaw became a finalist and received over $600,000 from the city. Now, after a two-year renovation, the park includes the addition of a new fence, flowers, and a complete makeover of the basketball court.

“This park was unusable, so the fact they can come out and play and have their hoop back and have their park back, it’s the most amazing feeling,” lead artist on Jaylen’s Park Project Kymberli Gaillard said.

Following an unveiling, the newly renamed Jaylen’s Park is open for the public to enjoy in a safe and clean environment.

As for Outlaw and Gaillard, new ideas are already being discussed as they continue their mission to improve the community.

“My main goal wasn’t just to redo this park and then let it go to waste again,” Outlaw said. “It was just to upkeep it, for me to stay on top of it, and for the neighborhood to keep on top of it, and maybe the next one will be a lot bigger than this. Who knows?”